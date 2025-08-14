Himalayan Kingfisher Unveiled as Mascot for Khelo India Water Sports Festival

The Himalayan Kingfisher was unveiled as the official mascot for the inaugural Khelo India Water Sports Festival, a major event aimed at promoting water sports in Kashmir. Set to take place at Dal Lake from August 21-23, the festival will attract over 400 athletes across 36 states and Union Territories.

The festival, organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will feature rowing, canoeing, and kayaking as competitive events. Demonstration events will include water skiing, shikara races, and dragon boat races.

Jammu and Kashmir officials, including Minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq, revealed the mascot and logo. The event aims to position Dal Lake as a national hub for water sports, following Gulmarg's acclaim as the winter games capital.

