Farewell to a Punjabi Icon: Jaswinder Bhalla's Legacy in Art and Laughter

Renowned Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla passed away at 65 due to a brain hemorrhage. Famous for his role in the satirical series 'Chhankata' and films like 'Carry on Jatta', Bhalla left an indelible mark on Punjabi culture and the film industry, also contributing significantly to social causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:17 IST
Jaswinder Bhalla
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Punjabi actor and comedian Jaswinder Bhalla, celebrated for his satirical series 'Chhankata', passed away at 65 after succumbing to a brain hemorrhage. His death was reported in Mohali on a somber Friday morning.

Bhalla, who was admitted to the Fortis Hospital, was under critical care for two days. Despite receiving expert intervention, Bhalla could not recover, leaving a void in both the Punjabi entertainment industry and his extensive fan base.

Known for blending humor with social commentary, Bhalla's contribution extended beyond performance, as he actively participated in social causes. His legacy survives through his body of work and the indelible impressions he left on audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

