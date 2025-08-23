Left Menu

Honoring Hindi Literature: The Inaugural Narendra Mohan Smriti Sahitya Samman

Dainik Jagran launches the first Narendra Mohan Smriti Sahitya Samman to promote Hindi literary culture with a Rs 5 lakh award. The initiative also includes the Kriti Samman in three categories - recognizing exceptional Hindi writing. Submissions for consideration are open until September 7, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 15:28 IST
Honoring Hindi Literature: The Inaugural Narendra Mohan Smriti Sahitya Samman
  • Country:
  • India

Dainik Jagran, a leading Hindi daily, has announced the inaugural edition of the Narendra Mohan Smriti Sahitya Samman. This prestigious award, with a prize of Rs 5 lakh, seeks to encourage and promote the culture of book writing and reading in Hindi, celebrating works through readability, quality, and subject matter.

Additionally, the newspaper introduced the Dainik Jagran Kriti Samman to recognize noteworthy contributions to Hindi literature. The Kriti Samman is divided into three categories: 'Hindi Bestseller', 'Uttam Mein Sarvottam', and 'Navankur', each acknowledging outstanding works in fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and translation.

According to Basant Rathore, senior vice president of brand and strategy at Dainik Jagran, these initiatives aim to elevate Hindi literary works that make it to the bestseller list. Submissions from publishers, authors, and institutions are welcomed until September 7, 2024. Winners in each category will receive Rs 50,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigation

Mumbai Man's Rs 13 Crore Loss in Online Gaming Scam Sparks Cyber Investigati...

 India
2
Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

Zverev Eyes Grand Slam Glory Amidst Tennis Titans

 United States
3
CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

CBI Raids TMC MLA's Residence Amid Hospital Corruption Allegations

 India
4
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025