Honoring Hindi Literature: The Inaugural Narendra Mohan Smriti Sahitya Samman

Dainik Jagran, a leading Hindi daily, has announced the inaugural edition of the Narendra Mohan Smriti Sahitya Samman. This prestigious award, with a prize of Rs 5 lakh, seeks to encourage and promote the culture of book writing and reading in Hindi, celebrating works through readability, quality, and subject matter.

Additionally, the newspaper introduced the Dainik Jagran Kriti Samman to recognize noteworthy contributions to Hindi literature. The Kriti Samman is divided into three categories: 'Hindi Bestseller', 'Uttam Mein Sarvottam', and 'Navankur', each acknowledging outstanding works in fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and translation.

According to Basant Rathore, senior vice president of brand and strategy at Dainik Jagran, these initiatives aim to elevate Hindi literary works that make it to the bestseller list. Submissions from publishers, authors, and institutions are welcomed until September 7, 2024. Winners in each category will receive Rs 50,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)