Snack Smart, Party Hard: Too Yumm! Launches World's First Anti-Hangover Chips

Too Yumm! introduces Party Harder Chips, the first anti-hangover chips with ingredients like turmeric and ginger inspired by Dr. Vaidya's Livitup supplement. Marketed as an ideal party snack, these chips are endorsed by Varun Dhawan and are available on Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:48 IST
In an innovative move, Too Yumm!, celebrated as India's most disruptive snacking brand, has launched Party Harder Chips, the world's first anti-hangover chips. Inspired by Dr. Vaidya's Livitup supplement, these chips mix fun with health to ensure every partygoer can enjoy late-night celebrations without the morning-after blues.

Loaded with natural ingredients like turmeric, ginger, black pepper, and green tea antioxidants, the chips promise not just a savory taste but also a supportive recovery experience. The brand's ambassador, Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, energetically unveiled the product, emphasizing the chips' appeal and their potential to redefine party snacking.

Available via Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, Party Harder Chips aim to revolutionize the snacking scene, partnering taste with wellness in a fun and bold way. Too Yumm! continues to cater to the new-age consumer with innovative flavors that promise more than just a snack—it's a lifestyle choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

