Left Menu

Ariana Grande Shines at MTV VMAs, Gaga and Carpenter Also Celebrate

Ariana Grande secured the top honor at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York, winning video of the year for 'Brighter Days Ahead.' Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter also received major awards. The star-studded event featured performances and historic wins, including Mariah Carey's lifetime achievement recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 09:40 IST
Ariana Grande Shines at MTV VMAs, Gaga and Carpenter Also Celebrate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ariana Grande clinched the top honor at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York, winning video of the year for her hit 'Brighter Days Ahead.' The fan-voted event saw Grande expressing gratitude while accepting the MTV Moon Person trophy, crediting her father for his role in the video.

Lady Gaga was celebrated as artist of the year, topping contenders Taylor Swift and Beyonce. Her win halted Swift and Beyonce's race to be the most-awarded in VMA history. Gaga also earned the best collaboration honor for 'Die with a Smile,' alongside Bruno Mars.

Sabrina Carpenter won best album for 'Short n' Sweet.' The night included tributes to late rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, a lifetime achievement award to Mariah Carey, and memorable performances from icons like Yungblud and Aerosmith. Folk-pop singer Alex Warren emerged as the best new artist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pacific Islands Summit: Navigating Diplomatic Tensions Amid 'Ocean of Peace' Declarations

Pacific Islands Summit: Navigating Diplomatic Tensions Amid 'Ocean of Peace'...

 Australia
2
Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

 Global
3
Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

 India
4
Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025