Ariana Grande Shines at MTV VMAs, Gaga and Carpenter Also Celebrate

Ariana Grande clinched the top honor at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York, winning video of the year for her hit 'Brighter Days Ahead.' The fan-voted event saw Grande expressing gratitude while accepting the MTV Moon Person trophy, crediting her father for his role in the video.

Lady Gaga was celebrated as artist of the year, topping contenders Taylor Swift and Beyonce. Her win halted Swift and Beyonce's race to be the most-awarded in VMA history. Gaga also earned the best collaboration honor for 'Die with a Smile,' alongside Bruno Mars.

Sabrina Carpenter won best album for 'Short n' Sweet.' The night included tributes to late rock icon Ozzy Osbourne, a lifetime achievement award to Mariah Carey, and memorable performances from icons like Yungblud and Aerosmith. Folk-pop singer Alex Warren emerged as the best new artist.

(With inputs from agencies.)