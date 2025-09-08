Left Menu

The End of an Era: Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mourned the loss of renowned journalist Sankarshan Thakur, highlighting his contributions to political literature and journalism. Thakur's works detailed the lives and careers of prominent political figures such as Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad. He was a revered editor known for his insightful analyses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:31 IST
The End of an Era: Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned journalist Sankarshan Thakur, a significant figure in the world of political literature and reportage, has died in Gurgaon at the age of 63. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar described his passing as an 'irreparable loss to the world of journalism.'

Thakur, who hailed from Patna, was celebrated for his books that delve into the political lives of some of Bihar's most prominent figures, including Nitish Kumar himself. His book 'Single Man' focuses on the journey of Kumar, while 'The Brothers Bihari' explores the interwoven paths of Kumar and his political adversary Lalu Prasad.

A message of condolence from the RJD's Lalu Prasad family lauded Thakur's illustrious career, which included accolades like the Prem Bhatia award. Thakur's work at The Telegraph epitomized journalistic excellence, with his reports offering sharp analyses that consistently informed readers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Tensions Rise After US Immigration Raid on South Korean Workers

Diplomatic Tensions Rise After US Immigration Raid on South Korean Workers

 South Korea
2
SpiceJet Shares Tumble Amid Financial Turbulence

SpiceJet Shares Tumble Amid Financial Turbulence

 India
3
Punjab Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Heroin Trafficking Network

Punjab Police Cracks Down on Cross-Border Heroin Trafficking Network

 India
4
Stone-Pelting Clash Mars Ganesh Festivity in Madhya Pradesh

Stone-Pelting Clash Mars Ganesh Festivity in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025