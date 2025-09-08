The End of an Era: Veteran Journalist Sankarshan Thakur Passes Away

Renowned journalist Sankarshan Thakur, a significant figure in the world of political literature and reportage, has died in Gurgaon at the age of 63. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar described his passing as an 'irreparable loss to the world of journalism.'

Thakur, who hailed from Patna, was celebrated for his books that delve into the political lives of some of Bihar's most prominent figures, including Nitish Kumar himself. His book 'Single Man' focuses on the journey of Kumar, while 'The Brothers Bihari' explores the interwoven paths of Kumar and his political adversary Lalu Prasad.

A message of condolence from the RJD's Lalu Prasad family lauded Thakur's illustrious career, which included accolades like the Prem Bhatia award. Thakur's work at The Telegraph epitomized journalistic excellence, with his reports offering sharp analyses that consistently informed readers.

(With inputs from agencies.)