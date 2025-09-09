Yogi Adityanath's Call for Embracing Indianness and Local Prosperity
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized India's prosperity through hard work, contrasting it with foreign nations that gained wealth by exploiting India. Addressing the importance of embracing Indian culture and local products, he cited Maharaja Suheldev's legacy, advocating for education rooted in values and recalling significant national icons.
In a recent address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the significance of India's growth through hard work, highlighting the contrast with foreign nations that accumulated wealth by exploiting India and others. Speaking at the foundation ceremony of Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Basti, Adityanath urged a shift towards pride in Indian heritage.
Adityanath recounted India's historical affluence, asserting that foreign plunderers diminished the nation's economic power. He called for a renewed focus on local crafts and traditions to reclaim national prosperity and identity, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative.
Highlighting historical figures like Maharaja Suheldev, Adityanath criticized the neglect of Indian heroes and promoted education systems rooted in national values. He lauded efforts to restore historical legacies and dismissed foreign influences, advocating a resurgence of Indianness and self-reliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
