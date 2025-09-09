Yogi Adityanath's Call for Embracing Indianness and Local Prosperity

In a recent address, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the significance of India's growth through hard work, highlighting the contrast with foreign nations that accumulated wealth by exploiting India and others. Speaking at the foundation ceremony of Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Basti, Adityanath urged a shift towards pride in Indian heritage.

Adityanath recounted India's historical affluence, asserting that foreign plunderers diminished the nation's economic power. He called for a renewed focus on local crafts and traditions to reclaim national prosperity and identity, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' initiative.

Highlighting historical figures like Maharaja Suheldev, Adityanath criticized the neglect of Indian heroes and promoted education systems rooted in national values. He lauded efforts to restore historical legacies and dismissed foreign influences, advocating a resurgence of Indianness and self-reliance.

