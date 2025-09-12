Left Menu

Farewell to Ghost: A Beloved Octopus's Last Days at the Aquarium

Ghost, a giant Pacific octopus at the Aquarium of the Pacific, is receiving an outpouring of affection as she enters the final phase of her life, caring for her unfertilized eggs. The charismatic cephalopod has touched many hearts and continues to inspire curiosity and learning about marine life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Southern California aquarium has become the scene of a touching farewell to Ghost, a giant Pacific octopus, spending her last days lovingly tending to her eggs, despite their unlikelihood of hatching.

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach shared on social media how visitors have fond memories of Ghost, a much-loved resident. From tattoos to sweaters, her impact extends beyond the aquarium's confines.

Though Ghost's time is drawing to a close, her legacy lives on as a new octopus joins the aquarium, continuing the mission to educate and inspire awe in the fascinating world of marine biology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

