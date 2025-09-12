Farewell to Ghost: A Beloved Octopus's Last Days at the Aquarium

A Southern California aquarium has become the scene of a touching farewell to Ghost, a giant Pacific octopus, spending her last days lovingly tending to her eggs, despite their unlikelihood of hatching.

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach shared on social media how visitors have fond memories of Ghost, a much-loved resident. From tattoos to sweaters, her impact extends beyond the aquarium's confines.

Though Ghost's time is drawing to a close, her legacy lives on as a new octopus joins the aquarium, continuing the mission to educate and inspire awe in the fascinating world of marine biology.

