Crocodiles on the Loose: Kolkata Zoo's Rain-Induced Adventure

In an unusual turn of events, two crocodiles escaped from their enclosure at Kolkata's Alipore Zoological Museum following heavy rainfall, as reported by officials. The reptiles were quickly spotted by vigilant zoo employees conducting routine checks amid the downpour.

The employees successfully maintained control over 16 crocodiles, while struggling for an hour to secure the two escapees back into their enclosure using nets. Fortunately, measures were in place to prevent any chance of the crocodiles straying outside the zoo's perimeter.

The zoo faced additional challenges with flooded animal enclosures and deployed pumps for drainage. The record-breaking rainfall severely disrupted Kolkata, resulting in ten fatalities and prompting significant citywide shutdowns and early Puja holidays.