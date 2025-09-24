Left Menu

Crocodiles on the Loose: Kolkata Zoo's Rain-Induced Adventure

Two crocodiles temporarily escaped their enclosure at Kolkata's Alipore Zoo due to heavy rain, causing temporary chaos. Zoo employees swiftly recaptured the reptiles, while significant rainfall paralyzed the city, leading to infrastructure disruptions and amended Puja holidays. Tragically, the extreme weather conditions claimed at least 10 lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-09-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 13:02 IST
Crocodiles on the Loose: Kolkata Zoo's Rain-Induced Adventure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unusual turn of events, two crocodiles escaped from their enclosure at Kolkata's Alipore Zoological Museum following heavy rainfall, as reported by officials. The reptiles were quickly spotted by vigilant zoo employees conducting routine checks amid the downpour.

The employees successfully maintained control over 16 crocodiles, while struggling for an hour to secure the two escapees back into their enclosure using nets. Fortunately, measures were in place to prevent any chance of the crocodiles straying outside the zoo's perimeter.

The zoo faced additional challenges with flooded animal enclosures and deployed pumps for drainage. The record-breaking rainfall severely disrupted Kolkata, resulting in ten fatalities and prompting significant citywide shutdowns and early Puja holidays.

