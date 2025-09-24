Left Menu

Punjabi Sequel 'Godday Godday Chaa 2' to Hit Theatres Post-National Award Win

The Punjabi-language film “Godday Godday Chaa 2” will release on October 22. Recently awarded Best Punjabi Film at the National Film Awards, this comedy-drama sequel stars Ammy Virk with a strong social message. It promises laughter, strong female roles, and an engaging narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:07 IST
Punjabi cinema enthusiasts are in for a treat as 'Godday Godday Chaa 2' gears up for its theatrical release on October 22. The announcement follows the film's recent accolade at the 71st National Film Awards, where it claimed the title of Best Punjabi Film.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and penned by Jagdeep Sidhu, the sequel promises an engaging narrative starring Ammy Virk, with women playing a pivotal role in driving the comedic and social undercurrents. The original cast included Sonam Bajwa and Tania, amplifying viewer anticipation.

Ammy Virk highlighted the film's blend of humor and social messaging, ensuring its entertainment value. Meanwhile, Tania emphasizes the movie's stronger comedy and empowerment themes, making it a heartwarming continuation of its predecessor.

