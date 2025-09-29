Yunnan Unveiled: Journey Through Culture with Innyo's New Portal
Yunnan Innyo Co., Ltd. has launched a dedicated tourism website for exploring Yunnan under the 240-hour visa-free policy. The site provides detailed travel resources and cultural insights, organized into four sections for seamless journey planning, including policy overview, regional highlights, ethnic culture tours, and social media engagement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kunming | Updated: 29-09-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 10:38 IST
- Country:
- China
Yunnan Innyo Co., Ltd. has launched a new website to boost tourism under the 240-hour visa-free transit policy. The portal, found at https://www.innyo.com/tourism, offers comprehensive travel resources and insights into Yunnan's culture.
Divided into four sections, the site aids travelers in planning their journey, covering policy details, booking guides, and cultural tours. It features curated travel recommendations and must-see experiences, with a strong focus on Yunnan's diverse ethnic groups.
The platform ensures travelers can easily arrange their visit and stay engaged via social media, making for a convenient 240-hour exploration of the region.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PepsiCo India's Regenerative Agriculture Revolution at World Food India 2025
Protests in Leh: Culture Under Siege or Misplaced Charges?
Former Minister of Agriculture in China Sentenced to Death for Corruption
Odisha's love and affection for art and culture world-famous: PM at Jharsuguda rally.
Art Asia Delhi: Bridging Cultures Through Mesmerizing Masterpieces