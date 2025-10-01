Surreal Global: Transforming Spaces with Art and Technology

Surreal Global, a pioneering company in India's outdoor décor industry, has been revolutionizing space transformation for over 15 years. Founded by Rahul Soni and Ameya Kankonkar, the company moved from operating as a small design studio to a global leader, known for merging art, culture, and technology in their projects.

Their achievements include creating large-scale artistic installations for festivals, executing immersive brand activations, and introducing internationally-inspired events like the India Light Festival and World of Christmas. These events have attracted scores of visitors and redefined the festive experience in India.

Recently, the company rebranded to Surreal Global, signaling its increasing international presence and commitment to breaking boundaries. With plans to expand to strategic regions, beginning in the Middle East, Surreal Global aims to solidify its standing as an essential partner for ambitious projects worldwide.