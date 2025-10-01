Left Menu

Surreal Global: Transforming Spaces with Art and Technology

Surreal Global, initially a boutique design studio created by Rahul Soni and Ameya Kankonkar, has become a leader in transforming spaces into extraordinary experiences using art, technology, and cultural elements. The company, known for grand installations and immersive brand activations, continues to expand globally, starting with a new office in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:21 IST
Surreal Global: Transforming Spaces with Art and Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Surreal Global, a pioneering company in India's outdoor décor industry, has been revolutionizing space transformation for over 15 years. Founded by Rahul Soni and Ameya Kankonkar, the company moved from operating as a small design studio to a global leader, known for merging art, culture, and technology in their projects.

Their achievements include creating large-scale artistic installations for festivals, executing immersive brand activations, and introducing internationally-inspired events like the India Light Festival and World of Christmas. These events have attracted scores of visitors and redefined the festive experience in India.

Recently, the company rebranded to Surreal Global, signaling its increasing international presence and commitment to breaking boundaries. With plans to expand to strategic regions, beginning in the Middle East, Surreal Global aims to solidify its standing as an essential partner for ambitious projects worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Rupee recovers 11 paise from all-time low to close at 88.69 (provisional) against US dollar post RBI monetary policy.

Rupee recovers 11 paise from all-time low to close at 88.69 (provisional) ag...

 Global
2
LG Electronics India Gears Up for Landmark IPO Soaring High at Rs 11,607 Crore

LG Electronics India Gears Up for Landmark IPO Soaring High at Rs 11,607 Cro...

 India
3
Rajesh Agrawal Takes the Helm of Department of Commerce

Rajesh Agrawal Takes the Helm of Department of Commerce

 India
4
Empowering Women: UP's Strides in Safety and Self-Reliance

Empowering Women: UP's Strides in Safety and Self-Reliance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025