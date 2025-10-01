Left Menu

Rami Malek to Enchant in 'The Man I Love': A Musical Journey Through '80s New York

Oscar winner Rami Malek stars in Ira Sachs' 'The Man I Love', a musical set in '80s New York. Joined by Tom Sturridge and Rebecca Hall, Malek plays artist Jimmy George in a city facing challenges. The film explores love and beauty amidst adversity, with production beginning in late September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:35 IST
Rami Malek to Enchant in 'The Man I Love': A Musical Journey Through '80s New York
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar winner Rami Malek is poised to captivate audiences once again in Ira Sachs' forthcoming film, 'The Man I Love.' Known for his exceptional performances, Malek will star alongside Tom Sturridge, Rebecca Hall, and others in this enticing musical set against the vibrant backdrop of 1980s New York.

The film, described as a 'musical fantasia of a city under duress,' highlights the paradox of beauty and love in times of crisis. It explores the complexities faced by a downtown artist, Jimmy George, played by Malek, amid an extraordinary period marked by illness and mortality. Sachs, in collaboration with Mauricio Zacharias, penned the screenplay that promises a compelling narrative.

Production is set to kick off in New York at the end of September, with Scott McGehee, David Siegel, and Mike Spreter leading the charge under Big Creek Projects. A slew of executive producers from Assemble Media and Merino Films are also on board. Meanwhile, Malek will soon grace screens again in 'Nuremberg' alongside Russell Crowe, following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

