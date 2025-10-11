Kumar Sanu Seeks Court Protection for His Vocal Legacy
Singer Kumar Sanu seeks protection of his personality and publicity rights through the Delhi High Court. He aims to safeguard his name, vocal style, and image against unauthorized use, exploitation, and AI cloning, which could mislead the public and harm his reputation.
New Delhi
Renowned singer Kumar Sanu has approached the Delhi High Court aiming to secure his personality and publicity rights, including his distinctive name, voice, and singing style.
The legal action, slated for hearing before Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora on October 13, seeks to prevent unauthorized use by third parties that could result in public confusion or reputational damage.
The petition highlights concerns over unauthorized reproductions, including AI-generated content and commercial merchandise, which allegedly infringe on Sanu's rights, bringing potential disrepute and false endorsements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
