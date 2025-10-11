Left Menu

Kumar Sanu Seeks Court Protection for His Vocal Legacy

Singer Kumar Sanu seeks protection of his personality and publicity rights through the Delhi High Court. He aims to safeguard his name, vocal style, and image against unauthorized use, exploitation, and AI cloning, which could mislead the public and harm his reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 15:15 IST
Kumar Sanu Seeks Court Protection for His Vocal Legacy
Kumar Sanu
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned singer Kumar Sanu has approached the Delhi High Court aiming to secure his personality and publicity rights, including his distinctive name, voice, and singing style.

The legal action, slated for hearing before Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora on October 13, seeks to prevent unauthorized use by third parties that could result in public confusion or reputational damage.

The petition highlights concerns over unauthorized reproductions, including AI-generated content and commercial merchandise, which allegedly infringe on Sanu's rights, bringing potential disrepute and false endorsements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Upcoming Electoral Dance: Discontent Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

Bihar's Upcoming Electoral Dance: Discontent Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

 India
2
Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

Glimmer of Peace: Arab American Trump Supporters Respond to Gaza Ceasefire

 Global
3
Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

Tragedy in Franklin Park: The Untold Story of Silverio Villegas Gonzalez

 Global
4
PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

PM Modi's Dairy Boost: New Milk Powder Plant Inauguration in Indore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025