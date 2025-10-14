Bollywood Stars Seek Judicial Shield Against Digital Misuse

In a growing wave of legal actions by Bollywood celebrities, Hrithik Roshan has filed a plea in the Delhi High Court to protect his personality rights. This move comes shortly after similar actions were taken by playback singer Kumar Sanu and others, aiming to prevent unauthorized commercial exploitation of personal attributes.

The court is set to hear Roshan's case on Wednesday under Justice Manmeet Pritam Arora. His petition identifies various known and unknown parties, including anonymous individuals using his persona without permission for profit. He seeks a legal injunction to curb this misuse and to secure his identity against online and advertising exploitation.

This legal action resonates with a broader concern over the misuse of celebrities' rights, highlighted by Justice Arora's upcoming hearing of Kumar Sanu's case, which involves allegations of morphed and defamatory digital content. Courts have previously asked tech giants like Meta and Google to account for their lack of action in removing such content.

The Delhi High Court has actively addressed personality rights, particularly amidst rising concerns over generative AI. The court has underscored the risks of AI exacerbating reputation damage, as seen in its past rulings in favor of other celebrities like Nagarjuna, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Roshan's case underscores the urgent need for legal measures to combat digital identity threats in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. This trend represents an urgent call for legal frameworks to adapt to new challenges posed by AI and viral content.

(With inputs from agencies.)