Channing Tatum Stars in 'Roofman': A Story of Crime, Empathy, and Redemption
Hollywood star Channing Tatum stars in the comedy drama 'Roofman'. Directed by Derek Cianfrance, it tells the story of Jeffrey Manchester, a veteran and father turned criminal, who robs McDonald's restaurants. He escapes prison only to hide in a toy store and falls for a store employee.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2025 05:27 IST
Hollywood actor Channing Tatum takes on the role of a charming, but misguided criminal in the new comedy drama 'Roofman'.
The film, directed by Oscar-nominated Derek Cianfrance, depicts the life of Jeffrey Manchester, a U.S. Army veteran who became known as the 'Roofman' for robbing more than 40 McDonald's restaurants through unconventional methods.
Manchester's story unfolds with his arrest and clever prison break, leading to months spent in hiding at a toy store and a budding romance with employee Leigh.
