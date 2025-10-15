Channing Tatum Stars in 'Roofman': A Story of Crime, Empathy, and Redemption

Hollywood actor Channing Tatum takes on the role of a charming, but misguided criminal in the new comedy drama 'Roofman'.

The film, directed by Oscar-nominated Derek Cianfrance, depicts the life of Jeffrey Manchester, a U.S. Army veteran who became known as the 'Roofman' for robbing more than 40 McDonald's restaurants through unconventional methods.

Manchester's story unfolds with his arrest and clever prison break, leading to months spent in hiding at a toy store and a budding romance with employee Leigh.