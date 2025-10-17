Left Menu

Britain's Prince Andrew gives up title of Duke of York

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-10-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2025 23:56 IST
Britain's Prince Andrew said on Friday he would give up using his title of Duke of York following years of criticism about his behaviour and connections to the late disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," Andrew said in a statement.

