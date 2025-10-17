Britain's Prince Andrew gives up title of Duke of York

Britain's Prince Andrew said on Friday he would give up using his title of Duke of York following years of criticism about his behaviour and connections to the late disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me," Andrew said in a statement.

