President Murmu's Cultural and Educational Tour of Kerala

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on a four-day visit to Kerala starting tomorrow, her office announced on Monday. The visit will include a mix of cultural, educational, and religious engagements.

The President plans to visit the historic Sabarimala Temple on October 22, where she will perform Darshan and Aarti. The same day, Murmu will unveil a bust of former President K R Narayanan at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

As part of her itinerary, she will also attend the Mahasamadhi Centenary event of Sree Narayana Guru, and later take part in the celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of St Thomas College in Palai. Her visit will conclude on October 24 with her participation in the centenary celebrations of St Teresa's College in Ernakulam.

