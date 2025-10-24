Childrens' Booker Prize: Nurturing Future Storytellers

The Booker Prize Foundation is expanding its prestigious awards with the introduction of the Children's Booker Prize. Announced on Friday, this new addition is designed for young readers, complementing the foundation's existing accolades for English-language and translated fiction.

Cherished like its counterparts, the children's award will offer a generous 50,000-pound prize, set to debut in 2027. Led by acclaimed writer Frank Cottrell-Boyce, a diverse jury of children and adults will have the honor of selecting the inaugural winner.

Funded by AKO Foundation, this initiative aims to cultivate lifelong reading habits in children. Open to fiction targeting 8 to 12-year-olds, eligibility extends to English or translated works published in the U.K. or Ireland.