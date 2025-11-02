Left Menu

Lee Soo Man: The Visionary 'Father of K-pop'

Lee Soo Man, the founder of SM Entertainment and a pivotal figure in K-pop's global rise, is set to be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame. Despite controversies, Lee's influence on the industry's signature training systems and innovative storytelling techniques has reshaped global pop culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:39 IST
Lee Soo Man initially resisted the grandiose title of "King of K-pop." He preferred a more subdued moniker, "Father of K-pop," reflecting his three-decade journey to introduce South Korean music to American audiences. Reluctantly, he conceded to the documentary producers' choice, understanding its broader appeal to U.S. viewers.

As a pioneering force behind SM Entertainment, Lee has been instrumental in the global expansion of K-pop. His methods, though at times controversial, revolutionized the music industry with intensive artist training and strategic collaborations with Western producers. This vision will be honored with his induction into the Asian Hall of Fame.

Lee's career has been marked by innovation, from nurturing fictional universes for K-pop groups to investing in high-tech music production in China. Despite challenges, including industry criticism and geopolitical tensions, Lee sees South Korea as a cultural epicenter and remains dedicated to advancing its influence worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

