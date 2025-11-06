Left Menu

Prince William Champions Environmental Progress at EarthShot Prize Ceremony

Prince William highlighted the importance of addressing global environmental challenges at the EarthShot Prize event in Rio de Janeiro. The award, inspired by JFK's 'moonshot', seeks innovations to combat climate change. Five winners receive £1 million each to further their environmental projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 09:14 IST
Prince William expressed an optimistic outlook on confronting global environmental challenges during the EarthShot Prize ceremony held in Rio de Janeiro. This marks his inaugural visit to Latin America, strategically preceding the upcoming UN climate summit COP30 in Brazil.

Founded by William in 2020, the EarthShot Prize draws inspiration from JFK's 'moonshot', focusing on fostering significant environmental advancements over a decade. The prize awards £1 million each to five winners for their impactful innovations against climate change and related issues.

The event was adorned by performances from artists like Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes, alongside appearances by political figures such as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. William also announced new initiatives for Indigenous communities and activists while exploring Rio's landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

