Prince William Champions Environmental Progress at EarthShot Prize Ceremony

Prince William expressed an optimistic outlook on confronting global environmental challenges during the EarthShot Prize ceremony held in Rio de Janeiro. This marks his inaugural visit to Latin America, strategically preceding the upcoming UN climate summit COP30 in Brazil.

Founded by William in 2020, the EarthShot Prize draws inspiration from JFK's 'moonshot', focusing on fostering significant environmental advancements over a decade. The prize awards £1 million each to five winners for their impactful innovations against climate change and related issues.

The event was adorned by performances from artists like Kylie Minogue and Shawn Mendes, alongside appearances by political figures such as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. William also announced new initiatives for Indigenous communities and activists while exploring Rio's landmarks.

