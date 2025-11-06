Meghalaya's Wangala Festival: Celebrating Culture and Heritage

The 49th edition of the Wangala Festival saw Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma express a strong commitment to preserving and promoting the state's cultural heritage. Recognizing the importance of the post-harvest thanksgiving ceremony of the Garo community, Sangma emphasized continued support for research on indigenous culture.

As part of the celebrations, Sangma underscored the pride in Meghalaya's rich cultural traditions. The Wangala Festival, also known as the '100 Drums Festival', is celebrated after the harvest season and honors Misi Saljong, the Sun God, for providing a fruitful harvest. Vibrant dances, music, and traditional attire of the Garo community highlight their deep agricultural and natural connections.

In a bid to foster further understanding, a committee was formed to study the origins and migration of the Garos from Tibet to Northeast India. Sangma announced a 20 crore rupee investment to improve road access to the festival venue and provided 25 lakh rupees to support the current festivities, promising robust infrastructure and financial backing for the festival's Golden Jubilee next year.

