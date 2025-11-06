Left Menu

Delhi's Landmark Transformation: Cultural Monuments to Adorn City Roundabouts

By January 2026, Delhi's roundabouts will feature replicas of famous Indian monuments such as Ayodhya's Ram temple and Odisha's Konark temple, as part of a PWD beautification project. The initiative aims to showcase India's cultural diversity and honor the Armed Forces, enhancing the city's visual appeal.

Updated: 06-11-2025 21:11 IST
  • India

In a move to elevate Delhi's aesthetic appeal, replicas of renowned Indian monuments like Ayodhya's Ram temple and Odisha's Konark temple will grace the city's roundabouts by January 2026. Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma revealed this ambitious beautification project set to transform 41 major roundabouts into cultural showcases.

The initiative aims to celebrate the spirit of unity and diversity in India, integrating elements from each state and Union territory while paying homage to the Indian Armed Forces. For instance, installations will include Rajasthan's forts, Kerala's backwaters patterns, and Sikkim's monasteries, creating a tapestry of India's rich heritage.

Enhancing these cultural installations will be artistic landscaping, modern lighting, and thematically designed greenery, merging traditional aesthetics with contemporary urban design principles. This transformation is expected not only to elevate Delhi's visual identity but also to solidify its status as a national capital reflective of India's diverse cultural spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

