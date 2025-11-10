Left Menu

Terror Strikes Heart of Delhi: Red Fort Blast Claims Lives

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni mourned the tragic blast in Delhi that claimed eight lives. Home Minister Amit Shah assessed the situation at Lok Nayak Hospital, underscoring the swift response of Delhi Police and NSG. The explosion near Red Fort injured pedestrians and damaged vehicles. Investigations are underway to identify culprits.

Updated: 10-11-2025 23:49 IST
Terror Strikes Heart of Delhi: Red Fort Blast Claims Lives
The tragic explosion near Delhi's iconic Red Fort on Monday evening has claimed eight lives, leaving the nation in mourning. Among the voices expressing grief is actress Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who took to Instagram to offer her prayers and condolences to the victims and their families, urging for swift justice.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah promptly visited Lok Nayak Hospital, where the injured are currently being treated. He assessed the situation with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and a team of doctors. Teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and NSG have been deployed to the scene to commence investigations into this alarming incident.

Amit Shah confirmed that the explosion occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at a busy traffic signal near the Red Fort. Preliminary reports indicate that in addition to the loss of eight lives, the blast injured several pedestrians and caused vehicular damage. Shah assured the public that all possible avenues are being explored in the investigation, with results to be reported transparently.

