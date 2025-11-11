Left Menu

Dharmendra's Health: Family Appeals for Privacy Amid False Reports

Esha Deol and Hema Malini ask for media restraint and privacy for Dharmendra, who is recovering in a Mumbai hospital. They criticize false reports of his health. Support has been expressed by prominent figures, while the family clarifies his stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 09:51 IST
Dharmendra's Health: Family Appeals for Privacy Amid False Reports
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a whirlwind of speculation, Esha Deol and Hema Malini have urged the media to exercise restraint in reporting on veteran actor Dharmendra's health. The family criticizes the spread of false information while affirming the 89-year-old is stable and under observation at a Mumbai hospital.

Deol's public plea comes as several notable individuals, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and lyricist Javed Akhtar, inadvertently contributed to speculation by posting premature tributes online. In response, the family demands privacy and respect during this sensitive time.

Sunny Deol's PR representative further clarified that the actor is not on a ventilator, calling for public prayers and emphasizing the importance of accurate reporting. Meanwhile, stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have shown their support by visiting the hospital, standing with the Deol family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

