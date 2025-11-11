Left Menu

DC Studios Unveils True-Crime Series 'DC Crime' with Superman Spin

DC Studios teams up with HBO Max for 'DC Crime', a Superman spinoff described as a true-crime series. Hosted by Jimmy Olsen, the series will focus on notorious villain Gorilla Grodd. Created by 'American Vandal' duo Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, the show promises a gripping narrative set in the DC Universe.

DC Studios Unveils True-Crime Series 'DC Crime' with Superman Spin
Superman (Photo/Instagram/@dcofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A Superman spinoff series, 'DC Crime', is currently under development at DC Studios and HBO Max, as reported by Deadline. The series, likened to a true-crime docuseries, will see Jimmy Olsen from Superman's universe as the host, portrayed by Skyler Gisondo.

The inaugural season is anticipated to delve into the world of Gorilla Grodd, a famous antagonist known for his clashes with The Flash. Grodd, who gained psychic abilities following an alien spaceship encounter, is a character with roots tracing back to 1959 and has featured in the Arrowverse.

Helmed by Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, the creators behind Netflix's satirical crime series 'American Vandal', 'DC Crime' promises to offer a fresh take on the superhero genre. Yacenda and Perrault will pen the script and lead the production as showrunners, alongside executive producers James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Galen Vaisman overseeing production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

