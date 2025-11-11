DC Studios Unveils True-Crime Series 'DC Crime' with Superman Spin

A Superman spinoff series, 'DC Crime', is currently under development at DC Studios and HBO Max, as reported by Deadline. The series, likened to a true-crime docuseries, will see Jimmy Olsen from Superman's universe as the host, portrayed by Skyler Gisondo.

The inaugural season is anticipated to delve into the world of Gorilla Grodd, a famous antagonist known for his clashes with The Flash. Grodd, who gained psychic abilities following an alien spaceship encounter, is a character with roots tracing back to 1959 and has featured in the Arrowverse.

Helmed by Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, the creators behind Netflix's satirical crime series 'American Vandal', 'DC Crime' promises to offer a fresh take on the superhero genre. Yacenda and Perrault will pen the script and lead the production as showrunners, alongside executive producers James Gunn and Peter Safran, with Galen Vaisman overseeing production.

(With inputs from agencies.)