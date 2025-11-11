Traces of Tragedy: Inks and Attires Amidst Red Fort Blast

The devastating Red Fort blast left families in chaos as they searched for loved ones, relying solely on tattoos and tattered clothing to identify bodies. Dozens were killed or injured when a bomb exploded near the metro station, leaving a haunting mark on the historic area.

Amar Kataria, a 34-year-old businessman, was one of the victims. His charred body, identified by the tattoos he cherished as gestures of love for his family, marked the tragic end. Another victim, 35-year-old Mohammad Zunman, was identified by his blue shirt after a desperate search by family members.

For many, the remnants of familiar clothing became the final link to cherished memories. As the community continues to pick up the pieces, the lasting trauma of that fateful Monday reminds them of lives irreparably changed.

(With inputs from agencies.)