Traces of Tragedy: Inks and Attires Amidst Red Fort Blast

In the aftermath of the Red Fort explosion, distraught families identified victims through tattoos and clothing remnants. Among the deceased were Amar Kataria and Mohammad Zunman, their identities confirmed by tattoos and a familiar blue shirt. The blast shattered families, leaving loved ones clinging to last memories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:29 IST
The devastating Red Fort blast left families in chaos as they searched for loved ones, relying solely on tattoos and tattered clothing to identify bodies. Dozens were killed or injured when a bomb exploded near the metro station, leaving a haunting mark on the historic area.

Amar Kataria, a 34-year-old businessman, was one of the victims. His charred body, identified by the tattoos he cherished as gestures of love for his family, marked the tragic end. Another victim, 35-year-old Mohammad Zunman, was identified by his blue shirt after a desperate search by family members.

For many, the remnants of familiar clothing became the final link to cherished memories. As the community continues to pick up the pieces, the lasting trauma of that fateful Monday reminds them of lives irreparably changed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

