Toto Wolff's Bold Move: Mercedes F1 Stake Sale Talks Heat Up

Toto Wolff, the strategic head of Mercedes motorsport, is currently engaged in serious discussions to divest a portion of his stake in Mercedes F1. The prospective buyer is Crowdstrike's CEO, George Kurtz, in a transaction potentially valuing the legendary team at an unprecedented $6 billion.

In the current ownership landscape, Wolff, Mercedes-Benz, and Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos each hold equal 33% stakes. While Mercedes declined to confirm the news, they emphasized that team governance would remain unchanged with the trio dedicated to the team's F1 success.

The reports, first appearing in the Financial Times and Sportico, suggest Wolff's strategy to welcome an external investor involves a 5% equity offer. Meanwhile, Crowdstrike, a technology partner to Mercedes, sees its CEO Kurtz embracing his passion for motorsports, further entwining his professional and personal interests.