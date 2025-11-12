Left Menu

Toto Wolff's Bold Move: Mercedes F1 Stake Sale Talks Heat Up

Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes motorsport, is negotiating to sell part of his stake in Mercedes F1 to Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz. The deal may value the team at $6 billion. Despite no official comments, reports suggest an investor would acquire about a 5% share, with Wolff retaining his roles.

Toto Wolff, the strategic head of Mercedes motorsport, is currently engaged in serious discussions to divest a portion of his stake in Mercedes F1. The prospective buyer is Crowdstrike's CEO, George Kurtz, in a transaction potentially valuing the legendary team at an unprecedented $6 billion.

In the current ownership landscape, Wolff, Mercedes-Benz, and Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos each hold equal 33% stakes. While Mercedes declined to confirm the news, they emphasized that team governance would remain unchanged with the trio dedicated to the team's F1 success.

The reports, first appearing in the Financial Times and Sportico, suggest Wolff's strategy to welcome an external investor involves a 5% equity offer. Meanwhile, Crowdstrike, a technology partner to Mercedes, sees its CEO Kurtz embracing his passion for motorsports, further entwining his professional and personal interests.

