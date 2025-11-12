Left Menu

Argentina's Messi Headlines Angola's 50th Independence Celebration

Lionel Messi and Argentina's soccer team are visiting Angola to celebrate its 50th independence anniversary. Highlights include an exhibition match that reportedly cost $13 million, symbolizing Angola's post-colonial progress despite a tumultuous history. Celebrations feature a flag-raising ceremony and reflect on Angola's journey since independence in 1975.

Lionel Messi, alongside the Argentine soccer team, will be a highlight at Angola's celebrations marking 50 years of independence from Portugal.

A significant event is an exhibition match scheduled for Friday, likely costing USD 13 million, showcasing Angola's efforts to allure the World Cup champions.

The Argentine squad is set to arrive on Thursday, with festivities launching Wednesday at Republic Square in Luanda, emphasizing Angola's post-colonial advance despite past conflicts.

