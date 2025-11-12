Left Menu

Dharmendra's Recovery Sparks Media Frenzy: Family Seeks Privacy

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai to recover at home. Despite family requests for privacy, media speculation intensified, spreading false death rumors. His family, including wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol, criticized these reports, urging respect for privacy and acknowledging public's support.

Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Dharmendra, aged 89, was discharged from Breach Candy hospital on Wednesday morning, moving to the comfort of home to continue his recovery. The actor's family and medical team urged for privacy amid widespread media speculation concerning his health.

The family released a statement requesting the media and public to avoid speculative reports, emphasizing Dharmendra's well-being and expressing gratitude for ongoing public support. The statement highlighted the actor's signature affection for fans, often noted in his social media interactions.

Following unfounded rumors about Dharmendra's health, his daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini strongly criticized irresponsible media coverage, urging for accurate reporting and respect for their family's privacy during this challenging time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

