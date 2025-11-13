Left Menu

Mystery on the Madhyamaheshwar Trail: A Trekker's Disappearance

A search operation is underway for 22-year-old Vasu Farasi, who went missing on the Madhyamaheshwar trek in Uttarakhand. Despite being part of a group, he disappeared on November 10. Joint efforts by police and disaster response teams have yet to locate him.

A 22-year-old trekker, Vasu Farasi, has been missing for three days since embarking on the Madhyamaheshwar trek in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. Police sources confirmed this development on Thursday, highlighting an ongoing search operation to locate him.

Farasi, a resident of Sahasradhara Road in Dehradun, ventured out on November 10 with a team of eight trekkers. Disturbingly, on that very day, he parted from his group and was subsequently reported missing.

Efforts to find Farasi involve joint teams from the police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and District Disaster Response Force. Despite extensive searches since the night of his disappearance, he remains untraced, igniting concerns and drawing attention to the challenges of safe trekking.

