Curtain Call: Celebrating Shabana Azmi's Cinematic Journey

At the Jagran Film Festival, a special session titled 'Let the Curtain Rise on the Women Who Never Needed One' celebrated Shabana Azmi's 50-year contribution to cinema. The veteran actor opened up about the impact of patriarchy on both genders, urging the need for better gender representation in films.

Azmi, a five-time National Award winner, reflected on her cinematic journey and her understanding of womanhood's evolution in Indian cinema. She pointed out India's paradox, where remarkable female achievements coexist with the grim reality of gender biases, including the practice of burying girls at birth.

The actor expressed that patriarchy harms men as well, who are pressured not to show emotion. She emphasized the need for balanced representation on screens. The festival will close in Mumbai on November 16, marking its 13th edition's finale at Cinepolis, Fun Republic Mall.

(With inputs from agencies.)