Sun TV Networks Faces Profit Dip Amid Strategic Moves

Sun TV Networks Ltd experienced a significant profit downturn, with a 13.37% decline in consolidated profit after tax, amounting to Rs 354.69 crore for the September quarter.

The network's revenue from operations also decreased sharply by 38.9% to Rs 1,299.87 crore, amidst rising expenses that grew by 55.29% compared to the previous year.

Despite these setbacks, Sun TV's total income, including from its cricket franchises, rose by 30%. The company recently acquired full ownership of Sunrisers Leeds for GBP 100.5 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)