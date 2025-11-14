Left Menu

Sun TV Networks Faces Profit Dip Amid Strategic Moves

Sun TV Networks Ltd saw a 13.37% decline in PAT to Rs 354.69 crore in Q3. Revenue fell 38.9% to Rs 1,299.87 crore, while expenses rose by 55.29%. However, total income increased by 30% to Rs 1,439.82 crore. The company acquired Sunrisers Leeds for GBP 100.5 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:18 IST
Sun TV Networks Faces Profit Dip Amid Strategic Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sun TV Networks Ltd experienced a significant profit downturn, with a 13.37% decline in consolidated profit after tax, amounting to Rs 354.69 crore for the September quarter.

The network's revenue from operations also decreased sharply by 38.9% to Rs 1,299.87 crore, amidst rising expenses that grew by 55.29% compared to the previous year.

Despite these setbacks, Sun TV's total income, including from its cricket franchises, rose by 30%. The company recently acquired full ownership of Sunrisers Leeds for GBP 100.5 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA's Electoral Triumph in Bihar: Key Figures and Notable Wins

NDA's Electoral Triumph in Bihar: Key Figures and Notable Wins

 India
2
Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh Triumph at Roll Ball Nationals

Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh Triumph at Roll Ball Nationals

 India
3
Explosive Discoveries: Rented House Blast Under Investigation

Explosive Discoveries: Rented House Blast Under Investigation

 India
4
UK Pauses Sanctions, Offers Lifeline to Bulgaria's Lukoil Amidst Energy Crisis

UK Pauses Sanctions, Offers Lifeline to Bulgaria's Lukoil Amidst Energy Cris...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025