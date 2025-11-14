Sun TV Networks Faces Profit Dip Amid Strategic Moves
Sun TV Networks Ltd saw a 13.37% decline in PAT to Rs 354.69 crore in Q3. Revenue fell 38.9% to Rs 1,299.87 crore, while expenses rose by 55.29%. However, total income increased by 30% to Rs 1,439.82 crore. The company acquired Sunrisers Leeds for GBP 100.5 million.
Sun TV Networks Ltd experienced a significant profit downturn, with a 13.37% decline in consolidated profit after tax, amounting to Rs 354.69 crore for the September quarter.
The network's revenue from operations also decreased sharply by 38.9% to Rs 1,299.87 crore, amidst rising expenses that grew by 55.29% compared to the previous year.
Despite these setbacks, Sun TV's total income, including from its cricket franchises, rose by 30%. The company recently acquired full ownership of Sunrisers Leeds for GBP 100.5 million.
