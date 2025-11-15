Left Menu

Celebrating Legacy: 150th Birsa Munda Anniversary & Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren honored the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda and the 25th anniversary of the state's formation. Both leaders paid tributes and highlighted Munda's legacy in fighting British colonialism, celebrating the state's progress since its establishment in 2000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:47 IST
Birsa Munda
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand marked a significant historical moment as both Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid homage to Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary alongside the state's silver jubilee.

The leaders commemorated the freedom fighter's efforts against British rule with floral tributes at his statues in Kokar and Birsa Chowk, Ranchi, emphasizing Munda's influential role in tribal resistance and identity.

Governor Gangwar celebrated the state's 25th foundation day, noting its achievements since its separation from Bihar in 2000, while Chief Minister Soren urged citizens to remember Birsa Munda's vision and ideals on this dual occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

