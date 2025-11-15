Celebrating Legacy: 150th Birsa Munda Anniversary & Jharkhand's Silver Jubilee

Jharkhand marked a significant historical moment as both Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid homage to Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary alongside the state's silver jubilee.

The leaders commemorated the freedom fighter's efforts against British rule with floral tributes at his statues in Kokar and Birsa Chowk, Ranchi, emphasizing Munda's influential role in tribal resistance and identity.

Governor Gangwar celebrated the state's 25th foundation day, noting its achievements since its separation from Bihar in 2000, while Chief Minister Soren urged citizens to remember Birsa Munda's vision and ideals on this dual occasion.

