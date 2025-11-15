Left Menu

Reviving Roots: Yup'ik Immersion Offers Hope for Displaced Alaskans

Displaced by a typhoon, Alaska Native families are finding solace in Anchorage's Yup'ik immersion programme. This program helps preserve Yup'ik language and culture for displaced children. Led by Principal Darrell Berntsen, the initiative offers comfort and continuity amid disruption, bridging generational gaps through education.

In the aftermath of a devastating typhoon, displaced Alaska Native families are finding comfort in Anchorage's Yup'ik immersion program. The initiative, led by College Gate Elementary's Principal Darrell Berntsen, is providing a sense of stability and cultural preservation for the displaced children.

Hundreds of evacuees, uprooted from their homes by the remnants of Typhoon Halong, have enrolled in Anchorage schools. Among them, 71 students joined the district's now-thriving Yup'ik immersion program, which emphasizes language and cultural heritage for these young learners.

Principal Berntsen, deeply connected to his Alaska Native roots, is leading efforts to integrate these new students by organizing culturally relevant activities. The program represents a valuable opportunity to rebuild cultural ties disrupted by Western influences, offering students a chance to reconnect with their heritage.

