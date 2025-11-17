Left Menu

Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat Tease Thrilling 'The Family Man' Season 3

Actors Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat discuss their roles in 'The Family Man' Season 3, sharing excitement about returning to the beloved series. Bajpayee reprises his role as Srikant Tiwari while Ahlawat debuts as a new adversary. The show premieres on November 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:19 IST
Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat Tease Thrilling 'The Family Man' Season 3
Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent conversation with ANI, actors Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat shared their excitement and insights about the upcoming third season of the popular series 'The Family Man'. Bajpayee, who returns as iconic spy Srikant Tiwari, described the set atmosphere as welcoming and said the cast eagerly anticipates each new season.

Bajpayee commented on the evolution of the series over the past eight years, mentioning that while it doesn't quite feel like a family, there's a close-knit bond among the cast. He highlighted how the script's new challenges allow fresh perspectives, keeping the storyline engaging for both actors and audiences.

Jaideep Ahlawat joins the cast as a new antagonist, portraying a drug smuggler. He detailed his process of understanding his character, emphasizing that a strong script lays the foundation for his preparation. His addition, alongside Nimrat Kaur, is anticipated to bring renewed energy and audience interest to the series, which premieres on November 21 on Amazon Prime Video.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka CM's Wife Hospitalized for Respiratory Concerns

Karnataka CM's Wife Hospitalized for Respiratory Concerns

 India
2
Major Drug Bust: Poppy Seized on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Major Drug Bust: Poppy Seized on Jammu-Srinagar Highway

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh CM Discusses Grand Plans for Simhastha 2028

Madhya Pradesh CM Discusses Grand Plans for Simhastha 2028

 India
4
Shiv Sena Unveils Star-studded Campaigner List for Maharashtra Polls

Shiv Sena Unveils Star-studded Campaigner List for Maharashtra Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025