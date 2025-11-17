Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat Tease Thrilling 'The Family Man' Season 3

In a recent conversation with ANI, actors Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat shared their excitement and insights about the upcoming third season of the popular series 'The Family Man'. Bajpayee, who returns as iconic spy Srikant Tiwari, described the set atmosphere as welcoming and said the cast eagerly anticipates each new season.

Bajpayee commented on the evolution of the series over the past eight years, mentioning that while it doesn't quite feel like a family, there's a close-knit bond among the cast. He highlighted how the script's new challenges allow fresh perspectives, keeping the storyline engaging for both actors and audiences.

Jaideep Ahlawat joins the cast as a new antagonist, portraying a drug smuggler. He detailed his process of understanding his character, emphasizing that a strong script lays the foundation for his preparation. His addition, alongside Nimrat Kaur, is anticipated to bring renewed energy and audience interest to the series, which premieres on November 21 on Amazon Prime Video.