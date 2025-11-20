'A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' renewed for 2nd season

HBO has renewed 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' for the second season. The renewal comes ahead of the series premiere, scheduled for January 18, 2026, with the second season of the half-hour series set to launch in 2027, as per Variety.

"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" serves as a prequel to "Game of Thrones" and is set roughly 100 years before the events of the mothership show. It is based on George RR Martin's "Tales of Dunk and Egg" novellas, with Variety first reporting the show was in development in 2021. It was officially picked up for series in 2023.

The series follows the adventures of Westerosi hedge knight Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall and his diminutive squire Egg. Peter Claffey stars as Ser Duncan, while Dexter Sol Ansell plays Egg. The renewal announcement came during a press presentation by HBO and HBO Max Content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys on Thursday in New York. Bloys also announced that fellow "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" has been renewed for Season 4, with Season 3 of that show premiering in summer 2026.

"We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the 'Game of Thrones' universe," said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO Drama Series and Films. "Together, 'House of the Dragon' and 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin's universe continues to be. In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have captured so beautifully. And this summer, 'House of the Dragon' is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet." (ANI)

