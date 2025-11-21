Meghan Trainor turns cyberbullying into new single 'Still Don't Care'

Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor traversed new terrain with her song "Still Don't Care," which explores her experiences being cyberbullied on social media. "Still Don't Care," part of her upcoming "Toy with Me" album, directly addresses the online backlash the "All About That Bass" singer has received about her weight loss.

"The verses are all the things I've read about myself and all the things people have said to my face," Trainor told Reuters. "I get to that chorus and I scream, 'No, I still don't care!' And I love it," she said.

Trainor said that "Still Don't Care" was inspired by a lot of "crazy" comments on her social media that she felt were out of nowhere. "I've been working on my health and my fitness journey for two years now," she said, noting that she felt the comments were an attempt to regress her to another stage in her life.

"They made me cry," the 31-year-old said. "I thought, 'Well, this is silly.'"

After over a decade in the entertainment industry, Trainor says she still hasn't developed a thick skin. "When I read people's comments, I have to remind myself that it's just like a bot online. It's like a robot, or it's just someone who is going through probably way harder things," Trainor said.

"Still Don't Care" is out now and Trainor's full album will be released on April 24, 2026, when she will be traveling the U.S. with her children for the "Get It Girl" tour. The album centers on self-love and introduces songs about Trainor's children and going to marriage counseling with her husband.

