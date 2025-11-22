Left Menu

Ornella Vanoni: The End of an Era in Italian Music

Renowned Italian singer Ornella Vanoni, known for hits like “Senza Fine”, has passed away at 91. With a career spanning over seven decades, Vanoni's unique voice and artistic style left an indelible mark on Italian culture, achieving iconic status and selling over 55 million albums.

  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Ornella Vanoni, the celebrated Italian singer renowned for chart-toppers like "Senza Fine" and "L'appuntamento", has died at the age of 91. She passed away from cardiac arrest at her Milan residence, a beloved figure of Italian music whose career spanned seven decades.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed profound grief over Vanoni's passing, acknowledging her as an unforgettable artist whose distinct voice shaped Italian culture across generations. Her more than 100 albums sold over 55 million copies, earning her the revered title, "The Lady of Italian Song".

Born in Milan in 1937, Vanoni's career began in theatre before she found her calling in music, collaborating with renowned artists like Gino Paoli, Gil Evans, and Herbie Hancock. Her participation in prestigious festivals and groundbreaking awards cemented her legacy, celebrated for her vibrant personality and vast collection of stories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

