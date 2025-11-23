Experience Saudi Arabia's Culture in Delhi: Spectacular Saudi Returns
The Spectacular Saudi event in Delhi showcases Saudi Arabia's rich culture and heritage through fabric weaving, Arabic calligraphy, and traditional cuisine. Located at Select Citywalk Mall, it features immersive experiences to entice visitors to explore Saudi Arabia. The event is organized by Saudi Tourism Authority.
Delhi residents are being offered a glimpse into the rich culture and heritage of Saudi Arabia at the second edition of the 'Spectacular Saudi' event. Held at Saket's Select Citywalk Mall and other locations, it features traditional fabric weaving, Arabic calligraphy, and an array of authentic Saudi delicacies.
This three-day event, organized by Saudi's national tourism brand 'Welcome to Arabia,' immerses attendees in the kingdom's cultural offerings through multi-sensory experiences including Ardah dance performances and interactive workshops. The event also promotes tourism by providing on-site travel information and exclusive rewards.
Saudi Tourism Authority spokesperson noted the positive response from Indian attendees across five cities, expressing eagerness to welcome more Indian visitors to Saudi Arabia. The event, which concludes on Sunday, has played a significant role in strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.
