Experience Saudi Arabia's Culture in Delhi: Spectacular Saudi Returns

The Spectacular Saudi event in Delhi showcases Saudi Arabia's rich culture and heritage through fabric weaving, Arabic calligraphy, and traditional cuisine. Located at Select Citywalk Mall, it features immersive experiences to entice visitors to explore Saudi Arabia. The event is organized by Saudi Tourism Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 14:31 IST
  India

Delhi residents are being offered a glimpse into the rich culture and heritage of Saudi Arabia at the second edition of the 'Spectacular Saudi' event. Held at Saket's Select Citywalk Mall and other locations, it features traditional fabric weaving, Arabic calligraphy, and an array of authentic Saudi delicacies.

This three-day event, organized by Saudi's national tourism brand 'Welcome to Arabia,' immerses attendees in the kingdom's cultural offerings through multi-sensory experiences including Ardah dance performances and interactive workshops. The event also promotes tourism by providing on-site travel information and exclusive rewards.

Saudi Tourism Authority spokesperson noted the positive response from Indian attendees across five cities, expressing eagerness to welcome more Indian visitors to Saudi Arabia. The event, which concludes on Sunday, has played a significant role in strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

