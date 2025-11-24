Ajanta and Ellora: Timeless Testaments to Human Creativity at AIKYAM 2025

The revered heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora, lauded as symbols of human creativity and cooperation, took center stage at the AIKYAM 2025 event. This gathering celebrated the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, emphasizing the sites' role in fostering international dialogue.

Dr. Timothy Curtis, Director of the UNESCO Regional Office in India, highlighted the significance of these sites. 'In our rapidly changing world, Ajanta and Ellora stand as reminders of what humanity can achieve through cooperation and collective action,' he stated, reflecting on their artistic and scientific legacies.

Maharashtra's prominence in tourism was underscored by Principal Secretary Sanjay Khandare, who noted the state's record-breaking foreign tourist inflow. Organized by Sopaan and attended by dignitaries from over 30 nations, AIKYAM 2025 demonstrated the enduring power of cultural heritage to unify and guide future endeavors.

