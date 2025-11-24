Left Menu

Farewell to a Cinematic Legend: Dharmendra's Enduring Legacy

Bollywood legend Dharmendra has passed away at the age of 89, leaving behind a monumental legacy in Indian cinema. Celebrated for his versatile roles over a 65-year career, Dharmendra captivated audiences and earned commendations from national leaders, leaving an indelible mark on both art and culture.

The nation united in mourning as legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89. Figures such as President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the icon, who enchanted audiences over a 65-year career spanning 300 films, including timeless classics like 'Sholay' and 'Anupama'.

Born Dharam Singh Deol, Dharmendra was not only a celebrated film star but also dabbled in politics, serving as a BJP member in the Lok Sabha. His death was confirmed after a period of health struggles, marking the end of an era in Indian cinema, much lamented by leaders across the political spectrum.

Dharmendra's contribution to the film industry was praised for its remarkable depth and charm. The actor's simplicity and warmth resonated with fans and leaders like Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi, who acknowledged his irreplaceable impact on the cultural fabric of India. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

