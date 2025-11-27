Celebrating 75 Years of India's Constitutional Journey

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has called on the youth to uphold constitutional values, asserting that democracy flourishes when its principles are actively protected. He made these remarks during a program celebrating 75 years of the Indian Constitution at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture, marked the conclusion of the 'Hamara Samvidhan – Hamara Swabhiman' campaign. In his keynote address, Shekhawat highlighted the transformative nature of the Constitution, which has empowered citizens through fundamental rights and universal suffrage.

He also inaugurated two exhibitions at the event. 'Neev – Bharatiya Samvidhan ki Mahila Shilpi' paid homage to the women of the Constituent Assembly, while the second exhibition showcased the constitution-making journey, featuring rare photographs and archival materials that illuminate the historic debates and milestones led by B R Ambedkar.