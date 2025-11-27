Left Menu

Celebrating 75 Years of India's Constitutional Journey

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the importance of upholding constitutional values to strengthen democracy at a program marking 75 years of the Indian Constitution. The event, part of the 'Hamara Samvidhan – Hamara Swabhiman' campaign, included exhibitions celebrating the contributions of women and the constitution-making process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 00:43 IST
Celebrating 75 Years of India's Constitutional Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has called on the youth to uphold constitutional values, asserting that democracy flourishes when its principles are actively protected. He made these remarks during a program celebrating 75 years of the Indian Constitution at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Culture, marked the conclusion of the 'Hamara Samvidhan – Hamara Swabhiman' campaign. In his keynote address, Shekhawat highlighted the transformative nature of the Constitution, which has empowered citizens through fundamental rights and universal suffrage.

He also inaugurated two exhibitions at the event. 'Neev – Bharatiya Samvidhan ki Mahila Shilpi' paid homage to the women of the Constituent Assembly, while the second exhibition showcased the constitution-making journey, featuring rare photographs and archival materials that illuminate the historic debates and milestones led by B R Ambedkar.

TRENDING

1
National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

National Guardsmen Shot Near White House: A Critical Incident

 United States
2
Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

Trump Bars South Africa from G20 Summit in Miami

 Global
3
Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National

 Global
4
Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

Comptroller Lander Challenges BlackRock on Climate Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025