Harmanpreet Kaur Joins PNB as First Female Brand Ambassador

Punjab National Bank appointed Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team, as its first female brand ambassador. The bank celebrated the partnership by presenting her with a jersey and custom bat. Kaur expresses her pride in empowering young talent in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:04 IST
In a landmark partnership, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has appointed Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur as its first-ever female brand ambassador.

The esteemed bank acknowledged this association by presenting Kaur with a personalized PNB jersey and a custom-engraved cricket bat, marking a proud moment for both parties.

Kaur, who opened her first bank account with PNB at 18, expressed her commitment to inspiring India's young talent while highlighting PNB's role in supporting financial empowerment, especially among women.

