Telangana Set to Welcome Lionel Messi for Friendly Football Match

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is gearing up to inaugurate a friendly football match featuring the legendary Lionel Messi, set to take place in Hyderabad on December 13. This match is a highlight of the Congress government's celebrations for its second anniversary in office.

The official sources stated that further details of the event will be finalized shortly. The sporting event aims to bring excitement to the regional celebrations being planned from December 1 to 13 by the state government.

Reddy, an enthusiastic footballer, has been practicing rigorously, donning football gear at the MCRHRD Institute Ground. He also plans to extend invites to influential leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit.

