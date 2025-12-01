Left Menu

Telangana Set to Welcome Lionel Messi for Friendly Football Match

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is preparing to kick off a friendly football match attended by Lionel Messi during his visit to Hyderabad on December 13. The match is part of the Congress government's second anniversary celebrations, culminating in grand events from December 1 to 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:29 IST
Telangana Set to Welcome Lionel Messi for Friendly Football Match
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is gearing up to inaugurate a friendly football match featuring the legendary Lionel Messi, set to take place in Hyderabad on December 13. This match is a highlight of the Congress government's celebrations for its second anniversary in office.

The official sources stated that further details of the event will be finalized shortly. The sporting event aims to bring excitement to the regional celebrations being planned from December 1 to 13 by the state government.

Reddy, an enthusiastic footballer, has been practicing rigorously, donning football gear at the MCRHRD Institute Ground. He also plans to extend invites to influential leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Kuwait-Hyderabad flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai due to bomb threat

IndiGo Kuwait-Hyderabad flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai due to bomb...

 India
2
Maharashtra to list energy utilities starting with transco in 2026: Fadnavis

Maharashtra to list energy utilities starting with transco in 2026: Fadnavis

 India
3
Unidentified woman's body found stuffed in sack in UP's Bareilly; police suspect murder

Unidentified woman's body found stuffed in sack in UP's Bareilly; police sus...

 India
4
Two youths run over by train in UP's Firozabad

Two youths run over by train in UP's Firozabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025