Undertrial dies by suicide in Kannur central jail in Kerala

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 02-12-2025 11:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 11:01 IST
Undertrial dies by suicide in Kannur central jail in Kerala
A 44-year-old undertrial prisoner of the central jail here allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday by slicing his neck with a sharp object, authorities claimed.

The prisoner, Jilson, was facing trial for allegedly murdering his wife and was sent to the Kannur Central Prison from Wayanad seven months ago, jail Superintendent K Venu said.

The superintendent said that Jilson had attempted suicide a couple of times before coming to this prison and on arriving here, he was given counselling and he had promised that he would not try to take his life.

''He was a very good painter and we were planning to exhibit some of his paintings here soon. Even he was looking forward to it. So, this act by him comes as a shock,'' he said.

The superintendent also said that Jilson was lodged with 20 other prisoners in a block and some of them saw him attempting suicide and informed the jail authorities immediately.

''The incident occurred around 5.25 am and we immediately rushed him to a hospital, but his life could not be saved,'' Venu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

