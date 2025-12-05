Trump Takes Center Stage at World Cup Draw with Showbiz Flair

In a grand display of spectacle, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to preside over the soccer World Cup draw on Friday. The event, replete with lavish performances and political undertones, is scheduled at the Kennedy Center in Washington.

The World Cup ceremony, arranged with Trump in mind, will feature performances by famed disco group Village People, classical singer Andrea Bocelli, and pop artists Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger. FIFA will also announce a peace prize during the event, with Trump rumored to be the recipient.

Geopolitical tensions will also be in the spotlight, as an Iranian delegation plans to attend the draw after initial hesitance over visa issues. The presence of these delegations comes on the heels of U.S.-Iran tensions, including bombings of Iranian nuclear sites earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)