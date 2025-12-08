Left Menu

Hornbill Esports Festival 2025: A Glimpse Into Nagaland's Gaming Future

The Hornbill Esports Festival 2025, a key event in Nagaland's competitive gaming scene, convenes over 300 participants in categories like E-chess and Battlegrounds Mobile India. Organized by ESAN and the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, it's a platform showcasing Nagaland's potential in the billion-dollar esports sector.

Kohima | Updated: 08-12-2025
  India

Nagaland is hosting the second Hornbill Esports Festival, an event spotlighting the state's competitive gaming prowess, which commenced this Monday. Organized in collaboration with the Esports Association of Nagaland and the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, the festival features diverse categories such as E-chess and Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Speaking at the inauguration, Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister, underscored the immense potential of the esports industry, deeming it not just entertainment but a viable career path. He highlighted success stories like a Naga player's victory in the Khelo India Championships as a testament to local talent.

The festival has drawn more than 300 participants, all considered champions after excelling in national-level qualifiers. The event aims to establish Nagaland as an esports hub both nationally and internationally, despite infrastructural hurdles, with Metha expressing commitment to facility improvement.

