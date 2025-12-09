Left Menu

Assam Boosts International Ties with Norway's Envoy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Norwegian Ambassador May-Elin Stener to discuss enhancing cooperation in fields such as tea cultivation, foreign language training, and skill-based education. The meeting aims to strengthen international relations and explore collaborative opportunities between Assam and Norway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held talks with the Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener. The discussions, focusing on Assam Tea, foreign language training, and skill-based education, signify growing international cooperation.

The meeting underscores Assam's commitment to expanding its global partnerships. Sarma expressed his pleasure in encountering the ambassador, affirming the state's dedication to broadening its relationship with Norway.

Sarma highlighted the state's ongoing initiatives in foreign language and skill training, aiming to leverage these areas for mutual growth. The discussions pave the way for increased collaboration between Assam and Norway, with plans to enhance ties further in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

