Assam Boosts International Ties with Norway's Envoy

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held talks with the Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener. The discussions, focusing on Assam Tea, foreign language training, and skill-based education, signify growing international cooperation.

The meeting underscores Assam's commitment to expanding its global partnerships. Sarma expressed his pleasure in encountering the ambassador, affirming the state's dedication to broadening its relationship with Norway.

Sarma highlighted the state's ongoing initiatives in foreign language and skill training, aiming to leverage these areas for mutual growth. The discussions pave the way for increased collaboration between Assam and Norway, with plans to enhance ties further in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)