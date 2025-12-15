PM Modi mourns passing away of senior journalist P G Baruah of Assam Tribune

Left Menu

A Padma Shri awardee, Baruah was born in Dibrugarh in 1932. For decades, he had been helming the newspaper, which was founded by his father, Radha Gobinda Baruah.The Assam Tribune had been a leading daily in the region, in publication since 1939.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2025 11:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the death of P G Baruah, the editor and managing director of The Assam Tribune Group.

Baruah, 93, breathed his last in Guwahati on Sunday evening.

''Saddened by the passing away of PG Baruah Ji, Editor and Managing Director of The Assam Tribune Group. He will be remembered for his contribution to the media world,'' the prime minister said in a post on X. Modi said Baruah was also passionate about furthering Assam's progress and popularising the state's culture. ''My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' the prime minister said.

A Padma Shri awardee, Baruah was born in Dibrugarh in 1932. For decades, he had been helming the newspaper, which was founded by his father, Radha Gobinda Baruah.

The Assam Tribune had been a leading daily in the region, in publication since 1939. Barua was the Chairman Emeritus of The Assam Tribune Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

